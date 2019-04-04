Astros' Alex McKenna: Recovering from hamstring injury
McKenna is in extended spring training recovering from a hamstring injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
He will likely head to Low-A Quad Cities once fully healthy. McKenna, 21, hit .328/.423/.534 with five homers and six steals in 32 games with short-season Tri-City after being drafted with the 132nd overall pick in last year's draft. His production fell off a little in a brief cup of coffee at Low-A, but he likely won't face much resistance until he reaches the age-appropriate level of Double-A.
