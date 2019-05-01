McKenna (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his 2019 debut with Low-A Quad Cities on Tuesday.

His start to the season was delayed by a hamstring injury. McKenna played center field and led off in his return to Quad Cities; he played 12 games with the affiliate last year following a promotion from short-season Tri City. The 132nd overall pick in last year's draft, McKenna is now 21 years old and the bat is advanced enough for him to potentially jump multiple levels over the remainder of this season.