Astros' Alex McKenna: Selected by Astros

The Astros have selected McKenna with the 132nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

McKenna draws quality reviews for his bat, which does not come as much of a surprise given the .323/.402/.472 slash line he posted over 158 collegiate games at Cal Poly. McKenna played center field in college, but his overall package there could lead to him moving to a corner spot down the road. He could hit enough to occupy left or right field, but he hit just 16 home runs in college and will likely have to boost the big fly numbers if he is moved out of center.