The Astros have selected Ulloa with the 117th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Ulloa is the second player from prep power Calvary Christian Academy in Florida to hear his name called in the draft after right-hander Andrew Painter went 13th overall to the Phillies. A 5-foot-11 middle infielder, Ulloa boasts above-average speed and an excellent approach at the plate, but his lack of power and fringy arm could make him a better fit as a utility player rather than an everyday shortstop in the long run.