Santa (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out four in two innings across two appearances.

Santa has resided on the Single-A Fayetteville's 7-day injured list since April 16, after he exited his season debut a few days prior to that without recording an out. Since Santa is just 19 years old, the Astros will likely take it slowly with building him back up. He could make a few more abbreviated rehab appearances in the FCL before reporting back to the Single-A club.