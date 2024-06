Single-A Fayetteville reinstated Santa (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Santa made his season debut for Fayetteville on Wednesday, striking out three over two perfect innings. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out 119 batters over 87.1 innings at the Single-A level in 2023, but a bloated 17.9 percent walk rate limited his overall effectiveness.