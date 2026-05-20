The Astros are expected to call Santa up from Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It appears Santa will be called up to the majors ahead of the Astros' weekend series against the Cubs in Chicago. The move will bolster an Astros bullpen operating without Bennett Sousa (elbow) and Josh Hader (biceps). Santa has appeared in 18 games in Triple-A this season and has a 1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, two saves and a 24:7 K:BB across 19 innings. His first appearance out of the Astros' bullpen will be Santa's major-league debut.