Scrubb (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to pick up the loss Saturday against Texas.

The Astros' bullpen, with several young hurlers still in transition to the majors, were tagged with losses Friday and Saturday, but their issues go back further. Scrubb was taken deep by Adolis Garcia in the seventh inning, the third home run he's allowed over his last 3.1 innings. He was followed by Enoli Paredes, who didn't field a groundball cleanly, which lead to three unearned runs. Houston's bullpen has a 5.96 ERA over the last seven games, during which opponents have 22 hits and 13 walks over 22.1 innings.