Scrubb was recalled by the Astros on Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scrubb has had a busy few days. He was recalled to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers but was optioned after the game. He's back just two days later and will give the Astros an extra option in the bullpen, though his 7.62 ERA and 1.85 WHP in 13 innings at the highest level this season mean he'll likely be limited to low-leverage innings. Taylor Jones was optioned in a corresponding move.