Scrubb was called up by the Astros on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old, who came over from the Dodgers in a trade for Tyler White last July, has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, though he owns a career 2.68 ERA and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate in 74 innings at that level. He'll take the bullpen spot that had belonged to Joe Biagini, who hit the injured list with shoulder soreness in a corresponding move.