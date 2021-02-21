Scrubb has drawn praise from pitching coach Brent Strom early during spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's lost some weight. He's in great physical shape. He's worked on his slider," Strom said. "Andre is very unique. He led our team in innings pitched last year out of the bullpen. I firmly believe he's going to improve a great deal."

Scrubb is ostensibly vying for the final spot in the bullpen. He posted a 1.90 ERA over 23.2 innings during the truncated season, which would seemingly make him a lock for the pen, but the results came with warning signs. His 20 walks and 7.6 BB/9 were concerning as was his noisy delivery, which he's "quieted down" per Strom.