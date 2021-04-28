Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Scrubb (shoulder) could be activated at some point during the Astros' upcoming six-game road trip, which begins Friday in Tampa Bay, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Scrubb has been on the 10-day injured list all season with an inflamed right shoulder, but he took a significant step forward recently by throwing on back-to-back days at the Astros' alternate site. As a rookie last season, Scrubb turned in a 1.90 ERA in 23.2 innings, but the underlying peripherals (88.2 percent strand rate, .212 BABIP, 3.9 K-BB%) suggest he wasn't nearly as effective as his ERA would indicate.