Scrubb (1-0) struck out two and walked one in a scoreless 11th inning to pick up the win against the Rockies.

Scrubb finished off an old-fashioned pitching gem at Minute Maid Park, making his ninth appearance of the season, all scoreless. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander has maneuvered around 11 walks (4.17 FIP) in 10.2 innings.