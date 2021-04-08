Astros general manager James Click said Scrubb (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Click reiterated that Scrubb will be back soon, meaning the right-hander is seemingly still tracking toward a mid-April return from the 10-day injured list, just as Astros pitching coach Brent Strom had suggested prior to Opening Day. Scrubb posted a 1.90 ERA in 23.2 innings as a rookie last season, but a 1.48 WHIP, 7.6 BB/9 and .212 BABIP suggest that ERA might be a bit of a mirage.

