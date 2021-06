Scrubb allowed three walks and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

Scrubb entered after starter Jose Urquidy left with right shoulder discomfort. He'll continue to serve in a multi-inning relief role. The right-hander has a 5.94 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 16.2 innings out of bullpen.