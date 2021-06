Scrubb was recalled by the Astros as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Scrubb was sent down at the end of May, and he's posted a 1.35 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 6.2 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land. He'll provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen in Saturday's twin bill but could return to the minors afterward.