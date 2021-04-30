Scrubb (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old opened the season on the shelf with inflammation in his right shoulder, but he's now healthy and ready for his 2021 debut. Scrubb made his big-league debut last season and posted a 1.90 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 24:20 K:BB across 23.2 innings.

