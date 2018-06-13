Astros' Andrew Thome: Healthy at Triple-A
Thome is 4-2 with a 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 18:15 K:BB across 30.2 innings with Triple-A Fresno this season.
Thome spent some time on the disabled list at the beginning of the month, but he's thrown 1.1 scoreless innings -- allowing just one unearned run -- across two appearances for the Grizzlies since returning to action over the weekend. His numbers as a whole remain unremarkable, leaving him as nothing more than an organizational depth piece.
