Astros' Anthony Gose: Scheduled to pitch Saturday
Gose (elbow) is listed on the Astros' pitching schedule for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Gose has been behind the other pitchers attending big-league camp while he continues to recover from an elbow injury he suffered last August, but after facing hitters this week, it looks like he's ready to make his spring debut. The 27-year-old, who converted to relief pitching last season after an unsuccessful five-year stint as an outfielder in the majors with the Blue Jays and Tigers, was a Rule 5 selection by the Astros this winter, so he'll need to remain on the big-league roster all season or else Houston forfeits his rights.
