Astros' Anthony Gose: Selected by Astros in Rule 5 draft
Gose (elbow) was selected by the Astros with the 15th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.
The Astros believed Gose had the most upside in the Rule 5 draft, citing his upper-90s fastball and power breaking ball from the left side. That said, it is clearly a bit of a lottery ticket, as Gose was only recently converted from the outfield to the mound, and was shut down in 2017 with an elbow injury. He will need to earn a spot in their bullpen this spring, as the Astros are in full-contention mode and don't have room to carry long-term projects on the active roster. Even if Gose maxes out, he would not be in line to get saves, so his upside would be capped as a high-strikeout setup man.
