Tolliver was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tolliver was removed from the 40-man roster after posting an 8.44 ERA over 26.2 innings of relief with Triple-A Fresno. He received five innings of relief work with the Astros earlier this season but will move forward with Fresno for the remainder of the year.

