Davis was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Davis signed a minor-league contract back in November with the Astros that including an invitation to spring training. The 30-year-old southpaw will provide some organizational depth for the 2023 season after failing to make the Opening Day roster, and Houston will need to add him to the 40-man roster in order for him to be promoted in 2023.