Hansen (elbow) is listed as an available reliever for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hansen has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game and isn't necessarily in line to pitch Wednesday, but his inclusion on the lineup card seemingly indicates that he's healthy again after he missed the entire 2022 season following August 2021 Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old right-hander had been a member of the rotation at Triple-A Sugar Land prior to having the procedure, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll fill in the minors coming off the major arm surgery.