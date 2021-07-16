Pruitt (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pruitt missed the entire first half after undergoing elbow surgery last September. He began a rehab assignment in mid-June, and wound up getting seven appearances under his belt in total without suffering any setbacks. He'll join the Astros' bullpen Friday, and when he's entered into a game, he'll be making his first appearance since 2019 with the Rays.