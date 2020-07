Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Pruitt is "ailing" for an undisclosed reason, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what issue Pruitt is dealing with, but Baker listed him among two other teammates that have been limited with apparent injuries. Whether the ailment impacts Pruitt's availability for the start of the regular season remains to be seen. The 30-year-old made 14 appearances (two starts) for the Rays last season, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 47 innings.