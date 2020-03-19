Pruitt has allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over nine spring innings.

Pruitt is still in the mix for a spot in the rotation, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The Astros were looking at one opening in the rotation, but Justin Verlander's groin injury is estimated to make him unavailable until mid-May, just about the time MLB could be back in business following the coronavirus pandemic. There's way too much uncertainty at this point, but Pruitt is being considered along with Josh James, Framber Valdez and Bryan Abreu.