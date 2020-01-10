Astros' Austin Pruitt: Headed to Houston
Pruitt was traded from the Rays to the Astros in exchange for Peyton Battenfield and Cal Stevenson, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pruitt put together the best big-league season of his career in 2019 with the Rays, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 39:12 K:BB over 47 frames. He'll join a Houston bullpen that already has a handful of impressive arms, likely putting him in line for mid-to-low-leverage work in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...