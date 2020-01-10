Pruitt was traded from the Rays to the Astros in exchange for Peyton Battenfield and Cal Stevenson, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt put together the best big-league season of his career in 2019 with the Rays, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 39:12 K:BB over 47 frames. He'll join a Houston bullpen that already has a handful of impressive arms, likely putting him in line for mid-to-low-leverage work in 2020.