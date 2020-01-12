Astros' Austin Pruitt: In mix for rotation
Pruitt will join a group of pitchers that compete for the fifth spot in Houston's rotation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros acquired Pruitt from the Rays last week, returning the Houston-area native and former University of Houston standout to the area where he grew up. "We're not sure of the exact role, but I think he can start and I think that puts him in a final group of pitchers competing for our final spot or two," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said. The right-hander will compete with Josh James, Brad Peacock and Framber Valdez along with prospects Forrest Whitaker and Cristian Javier. Pruitt does not have minor-league options, so his inclusion on the Opening Day roster appears definite.
