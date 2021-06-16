Pruitt (elbow) began a rehab assignment at Low-A Fayetteville on Tuesday, giving up an unearned run on one hit during a 14-pitch inning.

The rehab appearance marked Pruitt's first outing in affiliated ball since September 2019, when he was still a member of the Rays. Pruitt was dealt to Houston last offseason and was expected to contend for a rotation plan, but those hopes were nixed when he sustained a hairline fracture in his right elbow that required surgery. The injury prevented him from participating in spring training, but Pruitt is finally on the comeback trail after the long layoff. Since Houston already has solid rotation depth on hand, the 31-year-old will most likely be preparing to rejoin the Astros in a relief role once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list.