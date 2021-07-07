Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that it's "safe to assume" that Pruitt (elbow) won't return before the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pruitt has been on a rehab assignment since mid-June, and he's posted a 9.53 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 5.2 innings across five appearances (four starts) between Low-A Fayetteville and Triple-A Sugar Land. However, he'll still need more time to recover following September elbow surgery, so he's unlikely to return until mid-July at the earliest.