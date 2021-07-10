Pruitt (elbow) pitched three innings Friday in his sixth rehab outing and is expected to be activated immediately following the All-Star break, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The righty's 30-day rehab assignment expires July 15, so it's safe to assume he'll be with the Astros and active to start Friday's series in Chicago. After a rocky start to the rehab, Pruitt has pitched six scoreless innings over his last three games and has struck out three without issuing a walk, signaling that he's ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen. He'll be getting his first MLB action since 2019, when he posted a 4.40 ERA in 47 innings with the Rays.
