Pruitt won't return this season, as he underwent surgery to repair a hairline fracture in his elbow Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pruitt was expected to compete for a rotation spot this season but never got the chance to do so due to what was originally referred to as elbow inflammation. The issue was evidently more serious than that, and he now won't even pick up a baseball for several months. The timing of the procedure means it's far from a guarantee that he'll be back in time for Opening Day next season.