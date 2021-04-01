Pruitt (elbow) landed on the 10-day list as expected Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pruitt was always expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from September elbow surgery. It's not yet clear when the Astros think he'll be ready to go.
More News
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Not expected for season's start•
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Avoids arbitration with Astros•
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Out for season after elbow surgery•
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Shifts to 45-day IL•
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Shut down from throwing•
-
Astros' Austin Pruitt: Sent to IL•