Pruitt (elbow) will join Triple-A Sugar Land to continue this rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pruitt's travels took him to Baltimore on Monday, and he threw a bullpen session prior to the Astros' win over the Orioles. Prior to joining the team in Baltimore, he made two rehab appearances with Low-A Fayetteville last week before his scheduled move up the ladder to Sugar Land. The right-hander will get a few more rehab outings with the Skeeters, but he will first need to undergo quarantine for five days upon arrival. Pruitt has received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once through with the quarantine period, Pruitt is expected to pitch Sunday.
