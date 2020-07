Pruitt (elbow) has been shut down from throwing, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

This is an ominous sign for a pitcher who was diagnosed with elbow inflammation a couple weeks ago. Given the shortened season, it's quite possible Pruitt won't be heard from at all in 2020. The Astros are very shorthanded in the pitching department, as Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Chris Devenski have all been diagnosed with arm injuries in the last 48 hours.