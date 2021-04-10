Pruitt (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He had surgery in September to repair a hairline fracture in his elbow and evidently won't be ready to return to game action until June at the earliest.
