Sousa underwent surgery Wednesday for thoracic outlet syndrome and will miss the rest of the season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sousa landed on the 15-day IL before the start of the season due to shoulder inflammation, though an extended absence was expected after he said the issue was nerve-related -- similar to the injury he sustained last season. The 28-year-old left-hander owns a 7.06 ERA across 29.1 career MLB innings, and he will now look to 2025 for a return to a big-league mound.

