Henley cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Henley was designated for assignment Sunday, but he'll now return to Houston's Triple-A affiliate after not being claimed by another team. The 27-year-old appeared in just one game with Houston this year, giving up five earned runs in one-third of an inning. He'll return to Sugar Land, where he's logged a 4.35 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 54:37 K:BB across 60 innings this season.