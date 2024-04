Henley will be called up to make his major-league debut Monday against the Rangers, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Framber Valdez had been slated to take the ball, but the Astros will go with Henley instead with what looks to be a spot start. Henley, 26, allowed three runs over five innings in his first start with Triple-A Sugar Land this season. He posted a 5.06 ERA and 106:53 K:BB across 106.2 frames in 2023 at Double-A Corpus Christi. Henley is not a desirable streaming option.