Taylor (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He has been on the shelf since June 3 and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings through five rehab appearances. Taylor should work in low-to-mid leverage positions down the stretch.
