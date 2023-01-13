Taylor and the Astros agreed on a one-year, $830,000 contract for the upcoming season Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor and the team will avoid the arbitration process after settling on a salary for the 2023 campaign Friday. The reliever appeared in 19 games with the Astros last season, producing a 3.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings pitched. The left-hander will likely remain a middle relief option for Houston in 2023.