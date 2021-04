Taylor was carted off the field after rolling his right ankle in Friday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor entered Friday's game in the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed one run on two hits while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. However, he appeared to be in considerable pain after fielding a bunt from Taylor Trammell, and he was immediately carted off the field. The severity of the injury isn't yet clear.