Taylor (0-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss versus Boston on Thursday.

Kyle Tucker dropped J.D. Martinez's sacrifice fly to tack an unearned run on Taylor's line. Enoli Paredes (shoulder) then allowed two inherited runners to score, which was enough to stick Taylor with a loss as his first decision this season. The southpaw has a 5.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across nine innings this year. He's collected two holds and two blown saves in 11 outings, but he'll likely see mostly low-leverage work.