Taylor was traded to the Astros on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Jake Marisnick, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor posted a 2.16 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP over 66.2 innings in the minors last season, although only 0.1 of those innings came at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old could be getting closer to making his major-league debut, but he will need to gain some experience against more high-level competition prior to pitching in the big leagues.