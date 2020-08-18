Taylor allowed a hit in one inning to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Taylor had little margin for error, but he made the lead hold after allowing a leadoff infield single to Charlie Blackmon. Three flyouts later, Taylor had his first major-league save. The 25-year-old has pitched to a 1.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings this season. Ryan Pressly still has the upper hand for closing duties, but Taylor's work through 10 appearances has made him a solid late-innings option.