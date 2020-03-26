Play

Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor has pitched a total of 11.1 innings at the Triple-A level, so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning before potentially making his big-league debut in 2020. The southpaw didn't allow a run across seven innings before spring training was suspended, striking out seven batters while walking five.

