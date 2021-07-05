Taylor (1-2) retired all four batters faced to earn the victory in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Taylor made quick work of Cleveland hitters, retiring all four in just 11 pitches. This comes after the high-wire act he pulled Friday when Cleveland loaded the bases off him with three weak-contact hits. With two outs, manager Dusty Baker left Taylor in, and the pitcher rewarded the manager by striking out Harold Ramirez on a 2-2 slider. Since coming off the injured list, the second-year lefty has a 1.38 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 17 strikeouts and four walks over 13 innings. Baker has navigated a bullpen without much surety beyond closer Ryan Pressly, but Taylor appears to be emerging as a late-inning option.