Taylor is one of six healthy relievers considered as locks to serve in Astros' bullpen come Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor was a useful piece in the bullpen last season for Houston, pitching to a 2.18 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 20.2 innings. He's made just three appearances this spring, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings. Two of those appearances have come in the sixth inning and the other one in the seventh, which normally aren't the spots managers deploy high-leverage relievers in early-to-mid spring training contests. He's one of two left-handers projected to make the roster -- Brooks Raley being the other -- which puts him in line for any late-game opportunities that may require a southpaw.