Taylor (elbow) was cleared to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday and has given up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in his two appearances.

Taylor was pulled off the assignment for approximately two weeks after dealing with posterior elbow discomfort, but the lefty is in the process of ramping up again. Expect Houston to use most of the 30-day rehab window to evaluate Taylor before activating him from the 60-day injured list later this month.