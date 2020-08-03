Taylor picked up his first MLB win in relief while recording the final four outs in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Angels in 11 innings. He issued two walks and struck out two in the 21-pitch appearance.

The Astros entered Sunday's contest with six relief pitchers on the 10-day injured list and another on the restricted list, which has resulted in several unproven bullpen arms garnering use in high-leverage spots early on this season. None have been as impressive thus far as Taylor, who has opened his career with five scoreless appearances, striking out nine and allowing only four baserunners over that stretch. While Ryan Pressly looms as the most likely candidate to replace injured closer Roberto Osuna (elbow), the left-handed Taylor could very well be the next man up behind him, given the lack of other healthy, established options.